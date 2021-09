TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury report ahead of their game against the BC Lions on Friday night in Vancouver.

In the Riders’ Monday practice, DB Ed Gainey (foot) was limited. Fullback Christopher Ezeala (shoulder) did not participate, nor did DL Kevin Francis (knee) or OL Andrew Lauderdale (ankle).

The Lions did not practice on Monday and therefore have no injury report to submit.