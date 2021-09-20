Stamps sign American DB Javien Elliott, American RB Aca’Cedric Ware

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Javien Elliott and American running back Aca’Cedric Ware, the team announced on Monday.

Both players have been placed on the suspended list while they complete their mandatory quarantine period.

RELATED

» Power Rankings: Where did the Stampeders land?

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Hear the Lions roar

» CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 7?

Elliott played 52 National Football League games and made 10 starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers from 2016 to 2019. He recorded 72 total tackles, a half-sack and two interceptions.

Collegiately, he played his senior season at Florida State. In 12 games, he had 37 tackles including four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack for the Seminoles. He began his college career at Tallahassee Community College.

Ware attended training camp with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and spent time on the Buccaneers’ practice squad in 2020.

Before turning pro, Ware played four seasons at USC. In 46 games, he had 264 carries for 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also made 19 receptions for 126 yards. As a senior in 2018, Ware started 10 of 12 games for the Trojans and his 6.6 yards-per-carry was second-best in the Pac-12 conference.