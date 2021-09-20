Ticats sign QB Jalen Morton and LB Corey Thompson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed a pair of Americans, in quarterback Jalen Morton and linebacker Corey Thompson. Morton has completed his quarantine process and will join the team’s practice squad, while Thompson has been moved to the suspended list while he completes his quarantine period.

Morton, 24, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts earlier this season after originally signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. The six-foot-three, 237-pound native of Arlington, TX played 34 games with 23 starts at Prairie View A&M University over five seasons (2015 to 2019), completing 372-of-695 passes (53.5 per cent) for 5,237 yards, 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Morton added 1,579 rushing yards on 270 carries with 22 rushing touchdowns and four receptions for 29 yards and a receiving touchdown in his career with the Panthers.

Thompson, 27, appeared in 18 NFL games with the Buffalo Bills over two seasons (2018 and 2019), registering 19 total tackles and one forced fumble. The six-foot-one, 222-pound native of Missouri City, TX signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bills after playing parts of six seasons at Louisiana State University (2012 to 2017). With the Tigers, Thompson suited up in 44 games overall at both linebacker and safety, registering 109 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks and three passes defended. He was forced to redshirt his junior and senior seasons due to injury.