BC’s Garry Peters receives one-game suspension; three players fined
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced the following on Wednesday:
BC Lions defensive back Garry Peters has been suspended for one game due to verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers. The suspension is effective immediately.
Fines from Week 7:
• Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Mike Rose has been fined for kicking Hamilton Tiger-Cats fullback Nikola Kalinic.
• Toronto Argonauts defensive back Chris Edwards has been fined for his involvement in a post-game altercation on the field.
• Montreal Alouettes defensive back Tyquwan Glass has been fined for a high hit on BC Lions running back James Butler.
As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.