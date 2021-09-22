Follow CFL

BC’s Garry Peters receives one-game suspension; three players fined

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced the following on Wednesday:

BC Lions defensive back Garry Peters has been suspended for one game due to verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers. The suspension is effective immediately.

Fines from Week 7:

• Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Mike Rose has been fined for kicking Hamilton Tiger-Cats fullback Nikola Kalinic.
• Toronto Argonauts defensive back Chris Edwards has been fined for his involvement in a post-game altercation on the field.
• Montreal Alouettes defensive back Tyquwan Glass has been fined for a high hit on BC Lions running back James Butler.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.

