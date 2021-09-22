CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 8

TORONTO — Week 8 gets underway on Wednesday night as the first of three matchups kicks off under the lights in the nation’s capital with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting TD Place to take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Things then move to Toronto on Friday for the first of two games on the night, as the Argonauts host the Montreal Alouettes to kick off the doubleheader. And finally, the BC Lions play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Place.

» Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Ottawa

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Toronto

» Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at BC

Week 7 retrospective

Games last week averaged 47.5 points per game – the second-highest scoring week of the season

The Calgary vs. Hamilton game was completed in 2:36 – three minutes quicker than BC vs. Montreal. 2:36 stands as the quickest game of the season and is tied for the seventh-fastest game since 2014.

Two of the games were decided in the final three minutes.

Montreal’s William Stanback rushed for a season-high 139 yards – his league-leading third 100+ yard rushing game of the year.

Roughriders running back William Powell rushed for his first 100+ rushing yard game when he rushed for 122 yards against the Argonauts

Trends this season

Teams that have committed fewer or even turnovers are 23-4 (.852)

In the past seven games, each team that won took fewer penalties.

Teams with a better starting field position are 21-6 (.778).

Teams with a better completion percentage are 20-6 (.769).

Teams that have registered more ‘explosive plays’ are 15-8 (.652).

Teams with more or even sacks are 12-9 (.571).

2019 vs. 2021 CFL Standings through seven weeks:

Jones Returns

Tuesday morning, the Toronto Argonauts introduced Chris Jones as Defensive Consultant.

This will be his second stint with the Argonauts with his first coming in 2012-13 where he won a Grey Cup (2012).

Jones’s CFL resume: Montreal | 2002 | Defensive line coach Montreal | 2003-07 | Defensive Coordinator Calgary | 2008-11 | Defensive Coordinator Toronto | 2012-13 | Defensive Coordinator Edmonton | 2014-15 | Head Coach Saskatchewan | 2016-18 | Head Coach



In his 17 seasons in the CFL, Jones’s teams have compiled a 188-117-1 record with seven Grey Cup appearances and four championships (2002, 2008, 2012, 2015). and a Coach of the Year award in 2018.

In nine of his 17 seasons, his defences have finished Top-3 in net offence yards allowed.

In ten of the 17 seasons, his defences have finished Top-3 in points allowed.

Jones was named Coach of the Year in 2018 with Saskatchewan.

Quick Slants