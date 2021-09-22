CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 8

TORONTO — Week 8 gets underway on Wednesday night as the first of three matchups kicks off under the lights in the nation’s capital with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting TD Place to take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
Things then move to Toronto on Friday for the first of two games on the night, as the Argonauts host the Montreal Alouettes to kick off the doubleheader. And finally, the BC Lions play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Place.
» Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Ottawa
» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Toronto
» Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at BC
Week 7 retrospective
- Games last week averaged 47.5 points per game – the second-highest scoring week of the season
- The Calgary vs. Hamilton game was completed in 2:36 – three minutes quicker than BC vs. Montreal. 2:36 stands as the quickest game of the season and is tied for the seventh-fastest game since 2014.
- Two of the games were decided in the final three minutes.
- Montreal’s William Stanback rushed for a season-high 139 yards – his league-leading third 100+ yard rushing game of the year.
- Roughriders running back William Powell rushed for his first 100+ rushing yard game when he rushed for 122 yards against the Argonauts
Trends this season
- Teams that have committed fewer or even turnovers are 23-4 (.852)
- In the past seven games, each team that won took fewer penalties.
- Teams with a better starting field position are 21-6 (.778).
- Teams with a better completion percentage are 20-6 (.769).
- Teams that have registered more ‘explosive plays’ are 15-8 (.652).
- Teams with more or even sacks are 12-9 (.571).
- 2019 vs. 2021 CFL Standings through seven weeks:
Jones Returns
- Tuesday morning, the Toronto Argonauts introduced Chris Jones as Defensive Consultant.
- This will be his second stint with the Argonauts with his first coming in 2012-13 where he won a Grey Cup (2012).
- Jones’s CFL resume:
- Montreal | 2002 | Defensive line coach
- Montreal | 2003-07 | Defensive Coordinator
- Calgary | 2008-11 | Defensive Coordinator
- Toronto | 2012-13 | Defensive Coordinator
- Edmonton | 2014-15 | Head Coach
- Saskatchewan | 2016-18 | Head Coach
- In his 17 seasons in the CFL, Jones’s teams have compiled a 188-117-1 record with seven Grey Cup appearances and four championships (2002, 2008, 2012, 2015). and a Coach of the Year award in 2018.
- In nine of his 17 seasons, his defences have finished Top-3 in net offence yards allowed.
- In ten of the 17 seasons, his defences have finished Top-3 in points allowed.
- Jones was named Coach of the Year in 2018 with Saskatchewan.
Quick Slants
- Calgary’s Darnell Sankey recorded a career-high 12 tackles against Hamilton. He leads the league in defensive tackles (48) and defensive plays (53).
- Hamilton’s Simoni Lawrence recorded his second pick-six of the season in Week 7. He is tied with Sean Thomas Erlington for the team-lead in touchdowns with two apiece.
- Ottawa is coming off a Week 7 bye. In the past two seasons, the REDBLACKS were 1-5 following a bye week. Teams coming off a bye this year are 3-3.
- Saskatchewan’s Cody Fajardo has 22 career starts and owns a record of 16-6 (.727).
- Through six games with the BC Lions, Lucky Whitehead has already surpassed the 521 receiving yards he collected in 15 games with Winnipeg in 2019. Whitehead leads the league in receiving yards (554) yards and average yards per reception (18.5). Whitehead owns the two longest offensive touchdowns of the season – both 75-yard efforts.