Riders ink American DL Nick Coe

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Nick Coe.

Coe (six-foot-five, 285 pounds) was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2020. In September, he joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice roster in where he spent the entire 2020 season.

Collegiately, Coe spent four years at Auburn playing in 36 games. By the end of his time as a Tiger, the versatile lineman was able to play every position on the defensive line as well as outside linebacker. The 24-year-old North Carolina native redshirted his first season then went on to make 71 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection over his next three.

Coe will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.

