Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News September 25, 2021

Elks move Trevor Harris to active roster

Greg Flumes/CFL.ca

EDMONTON – Quarterback Trevor Harris has been added to the Edmonton Elks’ active roster.

The move was announced Saturday as the Elks took to Clarke Field for Day 2 of practice ahead of their matchup with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on  Tuesday, Sept. 28.

RELATED
» Elks’ Injury Report: Boateng limited on Fri.
» CFL teams to mark nat’l day for truth and reconciliation
» Edmonton adds pair of nationals, Americans during bye week

Harris had been added to the six-game injured list back on Sept. 16 with a neck injury. The veteran quarterback didn’t dress for Edmonton’s Week 7 loss to Winnipeg, but will be eligible to be on the roster when Edmonton travels to the nation’s capital early next week.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!