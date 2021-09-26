Alouettes name Greg Quick d-line coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Sunday that the team has promoted Greg Quick to the defensive line coach position.

Quick, who was the club’s defensive and special teams assistant, will replace Todd Howard, who was relieved of his duties.

“We would like to thank Todd for everything that he has done for the Alouettes these past years. We felt that we needed to make this change for the good of the team. Greg Quick’s defensive experience and expertise allow us to make this change in season,” declared Alouettes head coach Khari Jones.

Quick has racked up over 30 years of coaching experience, including eight in the CFL. He worked as the CFL’s director of global scouting from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2021.