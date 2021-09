TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports on Monday ahead of their game on Friday night.

For the Blue Bombers, running back Andrew Harris (calf) did not practice on Monday while receiver Rasheed Bailey (knee) and defensive linemen Willie Jefferson (ankle) and Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) were limited.

For the Lions, receiver Lemar Durant (groin) was limited and defensive back Marcus Sayles (calf) did not participate.