Elks sign DL Chris Casher, release DB Brian Walker

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed defensive lineman Chris Casher.

Casher’s addition was announced Monday, as the Elks prepare for a Tuesday night matchup with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the nation’s capital (7:30 p.m. ET).

The Faulkner University product was most recently with the BC Lions and was released as part of the club’s final training camp cuts back in July.

Prior to his time in BC, Casher played two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, including 2019 when he appeared in 16 games where he recorded  34 defensive tackles, seven sacks, and one forced fumble.

Casher has been moved to the suspended list for the purpose of COVID-19 quarantine.

Also announced Monday was the release of defensive back Brian Walker.

Walker spent the 2019 season with Edmonton, appearing in 14 games for the Green and Gold. This season, the Fayetteville State product appeared in two games, playing Weeks 3 and 5.

