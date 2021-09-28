Alouettes, Ticats Injury Reports: Addison returns, Frankie Williams misses practice

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Alouettes were without d-lineman Antonio Simmons (shoulder) on Tuesday and WR Dante Absher (hip) was limited. QB Vernon Adams Jr. (ribs) was a full participant despite his injury.

For the Ticats, receiver Bralon Addison made his return to practice, coming off of the six-game injured list. He was listed as limited on the day, as were receiver Brandon Banks, QB Jeremiah Masoli, OL Chris Van Zeyl and DL Ted Laurent. DeVier Posey (illness) and Frankie Williams (ribs) did not participate on Tuesday.