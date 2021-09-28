Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports September 28, 2021

Alouettes, Ticats Injury Reports: Addison returns, Frankie Williams misses practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Alouettes were without d-lineman Antonio Simmons (shoulder) on Tuesday and WR Dante Absher (hip) was limited. QB Vernon Adams Jr. (ribs) was a full participant despite his injury.

For the Ticats, receiver Bralon Addison made his return to practice, coming off of the six-game injured list. He was listed as limited on the day, as were receiver Brandon Banks, QB Jeremiah Masoli, OL Chris Van Zeyl and DL Ted Laurent. DeVier Posey (illness) and Frankie Williams (ribs) did not participate on Tuesday.

Montreal Alouettes Practice day
Player name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game status
Tre Watson LB Hip Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy scracth Full
Najee Murray DB Healthy scratch Full
Cameron Artis-Payne RB Healthy scratch Full
Antonio Simmons DL Shoulder DNP
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Ribs Full
Cameron Lawson DL Healthy scratch Full

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Practice day
Player name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game status
Bralon Addison WR Knee Limited
Brandon Banks WR Ribs Limited
Cariel Brooks DB Elbow Full
Mike Daly DB Neck Full
Chris Frey Jr. LB Healthy scratch Full
Don Jackson RB Healthy scratch Full
Anthoula Kelly Jr. DB Hamstring Limited
Ted Laurent DL Knee Limited
Desmond Lawrence DB Hamstring Full
Jeremiah Masoli QB Ribs, elbow Limited
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Hamstring Limited
DeVier Posey WR Illness DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hamstring Limited
Joel Whitford P Groin Full
Frankie Williams DB Ribs DNP
Coulter Woodmansey OL Healthy scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!