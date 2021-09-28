CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 9

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Week 9 kicks off on Tuesday as the Edmonton Elks visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the nation’s capital.
Friday Night Football features the Winnipeg Blue Bombers paying a visit to the BC Lions followed by a Saturday doubleheader that starts in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes.
And the final game of the week features a matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders.
ACTIVE TACKLE LEADERS
Two active players are in the Top-21 in all-time tackles: Adam Bighill (714) is 10th and Simoni Lawrence (586) sits 21st – one tackle behind Dante Marsh for 20th.
Bighill needs nine tackles to surpass Kevin Eiben (722) for 9th.
At Lawrence’s current pace, he could reach as high as 17th on the list, passing his head coach, Orlondo Steinauer (18th – 604).
With 14 tackles, Lawrence would become the 20th player to reach the 600-mark.
Other players outside the Top-21 who are active include Toronto’s Charleston Hughes (512) and Henoc Muamba (508).
MIDWAY PROJECTIONS
*14-game season
BC’s Michael Reilly is on pace to throw for 3,720 yards.
Montreal’s William Stanback is on pace to rush for 1,442 yards. At his current pace, he would accumulate the most rushing yards in a season since 2013 when Jon Cornish ran for 1,813.
Despite the shortened season, Vernon Adams Jr. is on pace for 26 touchdown passes, which would surpass his personal best of 24 set in 2019.
On pace to eclipse 1K:
James Wilder Jr.’s first 1000-rushing yard season (1,164)
Lucky Whitehead’s first 1000-receiving yard season (1,330)
Jake Wieneke’s first 1000-receiving yard season (1,106)
Ottawa’s Avery Williams is on pace for 112 tackles; his previous high was 69. His average of eight tackles per game is the same as Solomon Elimimian’s CFL record-setting performance in 2017 (144 in 18 games)
In his rookie season, Canadian Jordan Williams of the Lions is on pace for 98 tackles.
Saskatchewan’s Jonathan Woodard is on pace for 14 sacks.
Winnipeg’s Mike Miller is on pace to record a personal best with 30 special teams tackles. Dave Sapunjis set the record with 33 in 1991.
FIELD POSITION VS. TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE
QUICK SLANTS:
Ottawa’s Devonte Dedmon has 3 kick return TDs in 10 career CFL games after returning a punt 63 yards against Hamilton last week. The fastest to three career kick return touchdowns was Keith Stokes, who managed the feat in his first six games in 2002.
Taylor Cornelius began slowly in his first career CFL start with 3 straight incompletions. From there, he went 8-of-9 to finish the 1st half, before going 19-of-33 for 243 yards overall. He was especially impressive in mid-range (10-19-yard) passes, going 7-for-11 for 122 yards.
Since 2014, Edmonton is 8-5 following a bye week. Teams coming off a bye this year are 3-4.
Edmonton’s Greg Ellingson will be looking to extend his streak of games with a reception to 67 on Tuesday night, while matched up against his former team, the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
Last week, Saskatchewan scored on its long touchdown drive and on the ensuing kickoff by recovering a fumble and returning it. It was the two fastest touchdowns scored by the same team in league history.
Three teams remain undefeated at home this year:
Winnipeg (4-0)
Toronto (3-0)
Hamilton (2-0).
The last time Toronto started 4-0 at home was in 1997 – they went on to win the 85th Grey Cup that season.
Calgary and Saskatchewan have split their last six meetings. Calgary swept the series in 2019. Before these past six games, Calgary won 10-in-a-row and 17-of-19 since 2010.
Bo Levi Mitchell has a record of 9-3 against Saskatchewan, however, he only has two 300+ yard passing games against the Roughriders – his fewest against any opponent.
Ottawa’s Antoine Pruneau will be playing in his 100th game on Tuesday. He has played his entire career with the REDBLACKS.
Edmonton is the only undefeated road team this year at 2-0.
Following Toronto’s 30-27 victory over Montreal last week, each of Toronto’s victories has been decided in the final three minutes. They are 4-0 in those games.
When Saskatchewan is leading after three quarters of play this season, they are 5-0.
Including this year, the Ticats are 9-3 in their last 12 games against Montreal.
Winnipeg is the only team in the league that has a winning record when trailing after the first half, going 2-1 in those games.
Winnipeg has only allowed six points in the fourth quarter this year.
There have been 29 challenges this season with 14 (48 per cent) being successful.
Offensive teams: 16 times resulting in five successful challenges (31 per cent)
Defensive teams: 13 times resulting in nine successful challenges (69 per cent)
Winnipeg has 10 touchdowns in 15 red zone opportunities for a 66.7 per cent success rate – tops in the league. Calgary is second at 10-for-19 (52.6 per cent)
Scoring by quarter this season:
1st Quarter | 266 points | 20 per cent of scoring
2nd quarter | 415 points | 32 per cent
3rd quarter | 229 points | 18 per cent
4th quarter | 388 points | 30 per cent
Alouettes running back, William Stanback, rushed for 133 yards against Toronto for his third consecutive game surpassing the 100-yard mark and his fourth this season.
Record When:
Teams with better field position are 24-6
Teams making fewer turnovers are 26-4
Teams taking fewer penalties are 22-7
Teams that make a big play long gainer on a drive have scored 55 per cent of the time; when they don’t, teams only score on 7 per cent of drives.
When teams draw a defensive penalty, they get scored upon 32 per cent of the time. When they don’t, it drops to just 9 per cent.
Only three teams have scored a touchdown when they have allowed a sack (3-of-121 drives).
