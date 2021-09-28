CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9 kicks off on Tuesday as the Edmonton Elks visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the nation’s capital.

Friday Night Football features the Winnipeg Blue Bombers paying a visit to the BC Lions followed by a Saturday doubleheader that starts in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes.

And the final game of the week features a matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders.

ACTIVE TACKLE LEADERS

th and st – one tackle behind Dante Marsh for 20 th . Two active players are in the Top-21 in all-time tackles: Adam Bighill (714) is 10and Simoni Lawrence (586) sits 21– one tackle behind Dante Marsh for 20

Bighill needs nine tackles to surpass Kevin Eiben (722) for 9 th .

At Lawrence’s current pace, he could reach as high as 17 th on the list, passing his head coach, Orlondo Steinauer (18 th – 604).

With 14 tackles, Lawrence would become the 20 th player to reach the 600-mark.

Other players outside the Top-21 who are active include Toronto’s Charleston Hughes (512) and Henoc Muamba (508).

MIDWAY PROJECTIONS

*14-game season

FIELD POSITION VS. TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE

QUICK SLANTS: