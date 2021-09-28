Weekly Predictor: Confidence in the ‘Peg

CFL Pick ‘Em presented by TotalEnergies is back for 2021, allowing fans to pick a winner and set their confidence level in every game this season. It’s free to play, and with weekly winners and a season-long prize of your name etched on the Grey Cup Fan Base and $1,000 in cash, there’s nothing to lose. *View rules regarding streaks and prizing.

Another banner week for us ‘experts’ here at CFL.ca.

Seriously though, I did tweet I wanted all my picks to be switched after I saw all six of us were in agreement on all three games. If I can predict one thing this season, is when we’re all unanimous, there is a real good chance we’re about to get roasted on social media following that game.

Technically, I got it right that you should have picked opposite from us last week, it would have netted you two of three picks.

Which leads us to this week of head scratchers, where throwing names in a hat might net you better results than using the head that usually takes up the space of said hat.

Edmonton at Ottawa

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The only win of the season for the REDBLACKS came in Week 1, when they needed an interception for a touchdown to make the difference in a 16-12 win over the Elks.

That’s the recipe for a win again this week for Ottawa, especially if they’re going with a couple of rookie quarterbacks to take over for the injured Dominique Davis and Matt Nichols. Albeit, the Elks counter with another raw rookie in Taylor Cornelius.

I can’t be sure what we’ll see from either offence so I’ll side with a little bit more consistent all around team play in this pick. Plus, after the bye week, the Elks know they need to turn their season around if they want the playoffs to be a part of their 2021 season.

PICK: EDMONTON (75 confidence bonus)

Winnipeg at BC

Friday, 10:00 p.m. ET

After nearly passing their biggest test of the season, the BC Lions get an even bigger test this week. If it wasn’t for their kicking game in their loss to Saskatchewan, the Lions could have been looking at this game as a battle for first in the West Division.

Instead, Michael Reilly needs to get their back half of the season started on the right foot because they have a much stronger second half schedule than they did in the front half. They’ve yet to defeat an opponent with an above .500 record.

The biggest reason I’m picking the Bombers this week is the complete lack of run game being shown from the Lions. If they expect to sit back and throw all day like they did against the Riders, Reilly is going to be in for a long night with the Bombers pass rush.

PICK: WINNIPEG (50 confidence bonus)

Montreal at Hamilton

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

The matchup is this. One of the best offences in the league (Montreal) is against one of the best defences in the league (Hamilton). One of the worst offences in the league (Hamilton) is against one of the worst defences in the league (Montreal).

Am I crazy to think the Alouettes offence has more in the tank than what they’ve put out there? The Alouettes have the lowest completion percentage in the league. That’s job No. 1 for Khari Jones and Vernon Adams Jr. I’m hoping Adams Jr. is still a go in this one but as I’m picking today based on the knowledge Adams can suit up this week; the Tiger-Cats are going to be tested and I expect worn down if their offence can’t stay on the field. Here’s my road upset for the week.

PICK: MONTREAL (0 confidence bonus)

Saskatchewan at Calgary

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

This kicks off a stretch of three games in four weeks for these two sides. The Riders have a bye week in there so it’s actually three straight games against Calgary.

The West Division opponents need to smell blood with the Stampeders and the Riders will know that if they win two of three in this set, they’ll have nearly clinched a playoffs spot.

The Stampeders are coming off the bye week with lingering questions over the health of Bo Levi Mitchell, who has not looked himself over the course of him being in and out of the lineup.

Calgary turns over the ball way too much in the first half of the season and we’ll see if that’s a trend that continues. The Riders secondary is getting healthier so it’s not going to be easy for Calgary to find holes in the secondary like the Bombers and Argos were able to do.

Saskatchewan is coming off a dramatic and galvanizing win that proves they’re very much a major contender for the Grey Cup in 2021.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN (85 confidence bonus)