Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps sign American LB Justin Phillips

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Justin Phillips.

The former Oklahoma State star, who has four games of National Football League experience, has been placed on the suspended list while he completes his mandatory quarantine period.

RELATED
» The Waggle, Ep. 281: Truth and reconciliation with Dane Evans
» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers make their Week 9 picks
» Power Rankings: Riders make a statement

Phillips signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and wound up on the practice squad of the Oakland Raiders. He saw action in four games for the Raiders and recorded seven tackles. He signed with Washington in 2020 and remained with the D.C. club until his release on Aug. 24.

At Oklahoma State, Phillips played 47 games over four seasons and recorded 222 tackles including 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six forced fumbles, six pass breakups and three interceptions including two returned for touchdowns. Phillips was voted the Cowboys’ outstanding special-teams player in 2016, outstanding defensive player in 2017 and MVP in 2018. He was also selected as honourable mention all-conference by the Big-12 coaches in 2018.

In his senior season, Phillips was named a captain and made a team-high 98 tackles.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!