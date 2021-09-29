Stamps sign American LB Justin Phillips

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Justin Phillips.

The former Oklahoma State star, who has four games of National Football League experience, has been placed on the suspended list while he completes his mandatory quarantine period.

Phillips signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and wound up on the practice squad of the Oakland Raiders. He saw action in four games for the Raiders and recorded seven tackles. He signed with Washington in 2020 and remained with the D.C. club until his release on Aug. 24.

At Oklahoma State, Phillips played 47 games over four seasons and recorded 222 tackles including 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six forced fumbles, six pass breakups and three interceptions including two returned for touchdowns. Phillips was voted the Cowboys’ outstanding special-teams player in 2016, outstanding defensive player in 2017 and MVP in 2018. He was also selected as honourable mention all-conference by the Big-12 coaches in 2018.

In his senior season, Phillips was named a captain and made a team-high 98 tackles.