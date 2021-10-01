Ticats release receivers DeVier Posey, Marcus Tucker

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released two receivers, DeVier Posey and Marcus Tucker, the team announced on Friday.

Posey signed an extension with the Tiger-Cats in February, 2021 after he had inked a one-year deal with Hamilton on February 12, 2020. The receiver did not play a game for Hamilton this season as he dealt with an injury.

Before signing in the Hammer, Posey started 12 games for the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and registered 50 receptions for 780 yards and three touchdowns. The six-foot-two, 210-pound native of Redwood City, California has appeared in 36 career CFL games over four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17), BC Lions (2018) and Alouettes (2019), posting 144 receptions for 2,080 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Posey also won the 105th Grey Cup with the Argonauts and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after hauling in seven receptions for 175 yards, including a Grey Cup record 100-yard touchdown reception.

Tucker joined the Tiger-Cats in 2019 and played in 15 games. Over those contests, the 29-year-old hauled in 38 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Tucker suited up in one game and caught three passes for 23 yards.