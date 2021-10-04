Alouettes sign National LB Frédéric Plesius

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has added National linebacker Frédéric Plesius to the roster. He was then added to the suspended list during his mandatory quarantine period.

The six-foot-one, 245-pounder is making his third stint with the Alouettes after stops with the team in 2017 and 2019. The former Université Laval Rouge et Or played 85 games in the CFL with Hamilton, Montreal and Winnipeg, amassing 29 defensive tackles as well as 74 special teams tackles. The 33-year-old also registered a quarterback sack, while intercepting one pass.

Plesius helped the Rouge et Or win two Vanier Cups before being selected in the second round (tenth overall) by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2012 CFL draft.