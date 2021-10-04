BC Lions defensive back Garry Peters appeal update

TORONTO — Following an appeal hearing involving the Canadian Football League (CFL), the CFL Players’ Association and BC Lions defensive back Garry Peters, the supplemental discipline for Peters’ actions has been adjusted and he has been issued a maximum fine.

Peters appealed a one-game suspension that was given due to verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers in Week 6.

As per league policy, the amount of the player fine was not disclosed.

Peters issued the following statement on Monday:

“On September 22, 2021, I was suspended for one game due to unacceptable and unprofessional behaviour towards a doping control officer after the conclusion of the game on September 11, 2021.

Upon reflection and after a hearing with the Commissioner on October 2, 2021, I wish to make the following statement.

Dear Commissioner Ambrosie,

I want to offer my regret and sincerest apology for my behaviour during the drug testing process after our game on September 11, 2021. I regret that I treated CCES staff in an unacceptable manner and I will directly offer to them in writing my unequivocal apology. What I did was wrong and for that I am sorry. I also apologize to my team, my teammates and the league for my behaviour. I have learned an important lesson from my failure and will conduct myself in a more professional manner going forward.

Finally, I want to thank the Commissioner and the CFLPA for giving me an opportunity to express my remorse for my actions on the evening of September 11, 2021.

Sincerely

Garry Peters”