Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

BC Lions defensive back Garry Peters appeal update

TORONTO — Following an appeal hearing involving the Canadian Football League (CFL), the CFL Players’ Association and BC Lions defensive back Garry Peters, the supplemental discipline for Peters’ actions has been adjusted and he has been issued a maximum fine.

Peters appealed a one-game suspension that was given due to verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers in Week 6.

As per league policy, the amount of the player fine was not disclosed.

Peters issued the following statement on Monday:

“On September 22, 2021, I was suspended for one game due to unacceptable and unprofessional behaviour towards a doping control officer after the conclusion of the game on September 11, 2021.

Upon reflection and after a hearing with the Commissioner on October 2, 2021, I wish to make the following statement.

Dear Commissioner Ambrosie,

I want to offer my regret and sincerest apology for my behaviour during the drug testing process after our game on September 11, 2021. I regret that I treated CCES staff in an unacceptable manner and I will directly offer to them in writing my unequivocal apology. What I did was wrong and for that I am sorry. I also apologize to my team, my teammates and the league for my behaviour. I have learned an important lesson from my failure and will conduct myself in a more professional manner going forward.

Finally, I want to thank the Commissioner and the CFLPA for giving me an opportunity to express my remorse for my actions on the evening of September 11, 2021.

Sincerely
Garry Peters”

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!