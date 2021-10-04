Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Fantasy October 4, 2021

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 9?

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Some weeks your fantasy roster comes together in a perfectly well-rounded fashion, where you cruise to a lopsided win.

Other weeks, you hit the fantasy jackpot and the riches help round out the edges, or an unselected roster spot.

That was the case for JADEN_R17, who wisely selected Winnipeg’s Kenny Lawler and had the talented receiver’s big day more than make up for not selecting a defence.

Lawler’s 12-catch, 205-yard and one-touchdown night made for an incredible 38.5 fantasy points. That helped boost JADEN to a 136.7-point showing, to take the top spot for all players in Week 9.

They also picked a great time to have Zach Collaros as their QB, as his season-best 417-yard and two-touchdown performance produced 24.7 points for them. While Edmonton lost on the road in Ottawa, Greg Ellingson‘s 126-yard, one-TD night was good for 25.6 points. Riders’ RB William Powell had a similar night, losing on the road in Calgary but posting 21.6 fantasy points. Riders’ receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was good for 15.7 points and Ticats’ RB Sean Thomas-Erlington had a 10-point fantasy night in the Ticats’ loss to the Als.

Defences have had their nights this season, but for JADEN_R17, it didn’t matter. The rest of the roster more than made up for not going with one last week.

CFL FANTASY: YOU BE THE GM
» Play CFL Fantasy 
» Make your picks in CFL Pick ‘Em
» The latest from CFL Fantasy

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 BOOCH 141.1
2 ROBYN 113.7
3 MARTINADATOR 118.1
4 KNUCKS64 110.6
5 1REDBLACKS 134.3
6 @LEOSBANDWAGON 140
7 BECKO 139.1
8 DARTHMOM69 132.6
9 JADEN_R17 136.7

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!