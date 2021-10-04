CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 9?

TORONTO — Some weeks your fantasy roster comes together in a perfectly well-rounded fashion, where you cruise to a lopsided win.

Other weeks, you hit the fantasy jackpot and the riches help round out the edges, or an unselected roster spot.

That was the case for JADEN_R17, who wisely selected Winnipeg’s Kenny Lawler and had the talented receiver’s big day more than make up for not selecting a defence.

Lawler’s 12-catch, 205-yard and one-touchdown night made for an incredible 38.5 fantasy points. That helped boost JADEN to a 136.7-point showing, to take the top spot for all players in Week 9.

They also picked a great time to have Zach Collaros as their QB, as his season-best 417-yard and two-touchdown performance produced 24.7 points for them. While Edmonton lost on the road in Ottawa, Greg Ellingson‘s 126-yard, one-TD night was good for 25.6 points. Riders’ RB William Powell had a similar night, losing on the road in Calgary but posting 21.6 fantasy points. Riders’ receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was good for 15.7 points and Ticats’ RB Sean Thomas-Erlington had a 10-point fantasy night in the Ticats’ loss to the Als.

Defences have had their nights this season, but for JADEN_R17, it didn’t matter. The rest of the roster more than made up for not going with one last week.

