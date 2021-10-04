Elks Injury Report: OL Beard on-field in walkthroughs

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have submitted their injury report ahead of their contest on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Elks walked through for the second day in a row. DL Mathieu Betts (leg) was a full participant, while DL Alain Pae (hamstring) sat out of Monday’s activities, as did OL De’Ondre Wesley (shoulder). OL David Beard was a full participant for the second day in a row as he comes out of COVID protocols.

The Blue Bombers didn’t practice on Monday.