Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports October 4, 2021

Elks Injury Report: OL Beard on-field in walkthroughs

Walter Tychnowicz/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have submitted their injury report ahead of their contest on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Elks walked through for the second day in a row. DL Mathieu Betts (leg) was a full participant, while DL  Alain Pae (hamstring) sat out of Monday’s activities, as did OL De’Ondre Wesley (shoulder). OL David Beard was a full participant for the second day in a row as he comes out of COVID protocols.

The Blue Bombers didn’t practice on Monday.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice day
Player name Position Injury Sun Mon Tues Game Status
Mathieu Betts DL Leg Full Full
Alain Pae DL Hamstring Full DNP
De’Ondre Wesley OL Shoulder DNP DNP
David Beard OL COVID protocol Full Full

