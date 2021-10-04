Sights, Sounds and Social: Week 9

The Canadian Press
CLASSIC CFL FINISHES
All. The. Drama.
If there was any indication that Week 9 was going to be electric, the debut of Ottawa REDBLACKS’ rookie QB, Caleb Evans‘ performance was certainly it.
The first-year CFL pivot put on a show for “Tuesday Night Football”™ (patent pending) from TD Place, throwing three touchdown passes, earning Ottawa its second win on the season!
And it went like:
Tricky, tricky @REDBLACKS….#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/LVkFqVgzfN
— CFL (@CFL) September 28, 2021
🔥 connection with @thaRD5 pic.twitter.com/Ni7WKTlje5
— CFL (@CFL) September 28, 2021
And it wouldn’t be a REDBLACKS game without a DeVonte Dedmon return TD, would it!?
Goodness gracious…
💨 @DeVonte_Dedmon pic.twitter.com/p2ExKL0vfw
— CFL (@CFL) September 29, 2021
Big Play Law Strikes Again
Indeed, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the class of the CFL in 2021. The Bombers put on another multi-phased clinic, trouncing the BC Lions 30-9, to move to 7-1 on the season: Incredible stuff.
With that said, it certainly doesn’t hurt when Kenny Lawler looks like a man amongst boys, high-pointing the ball for a beauty!
Not a 50/50 ball when Kenny Lawler is there to touchdown. #CFLGameDay | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/WarTR6GQfG
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
👀👀, @K_Law2nice.#CFLGameDay | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/92v871w8VZ
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
Lawler EXPLODED for over 200 yards receiving in Week 9, and played a huge role in the Bombers’ offensive onslaught vs. the BC Lions!
SATURDAYS ARE FOR THE DRAMATICS
Possibly the greatest night in the CFL in 2021 thus far, with a doubleheader that gave us way more than we could have ever imagined.
*Deep Breath*
Allow us to summarize:
Saturday marked the return of QB, Jeremiah Masoli and receiver Brandon Banks to the lineup, as well as Bralon Addison making his season debut in the Black and Gold:
Welcome back, 8️⃣#CFLGameday | @jmasoli8 pic.twitter.com/z3e52j5eU4
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
We're doing it live!
Clockin' for the first time in a long time: @BralonAddison2.#CFLGameday | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/7lk4hjSqlO
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
The chaos began early in this one, off a botched punt return attempt from the Montreal Alouettes:
WILD start to this one!
An @MTLAlouettes fumble on the PR, and the @Ticats take possession!#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/LmODRb0KTK
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
But the Alouettes would respond, with Quan Bray essentially saying to Vernon Adams, Jr. “Lemme hold dat!”
68 yards!
68 yards 🤯#CFLGameDay | @MTLAlouettes | @QuanBray pic.twitter.com/6uF2q88Ou8
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
The Ticats would jump ahead off a Sean Thomas-Erlington TD scamper—do you think he meant to do this?
Bit of a bobble, but Thomas Erlington with the touchdown!#CFLGameDay | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/TNk4aF0Qzc
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
Amidst all the action of Satuday night, however, Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence moved into 20th all-time for defensive tackles in the CFL!
Congrats, Simmy Hov!
21 moves to 20th all-time.
Congrats, Sim! @Simoni_Lawrence | #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/1uaFu71HUr
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) October 2, 2021
With the Alouettes down 14 points in to the fourth quarter: It is here we find ourselves on the precipice of CFL madness.
This Wieneke TD makes it a seven-point game:
✨8⃣➡️9⃣ ✨
Touchdown, @jake_wieneke!#CFLGameDay | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/9i4UBjAxQE
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
This Cote FG brings it to a four-point differential…
Cote tightens up the score for the @MTLAlouettes!#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/gTHbunpNqT
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
And the pièce de résistance: Eugene Lewis is now THE MAN.
Rod Smith, take it away from the broadcast booth:
EUGENE, WHAT DID YOU DO!?@GENOALLDAY7 with the TD GRAB!!!!!!!!!#CFLGameday | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/qJFKUWWqwp
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
And it looked like the Alouettes were heading to a regulation win until….
As close as you can be….#CFLGameday | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/H2mMZKnEeC
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
This one would ultimately go to OT where an early FG try decided this one for the Alouettes.
UNREAL.
And that's a wrap from Hamilton, folks!#CFLGameDay | @MTLAlouettes | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/XEcpuNlZYm
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
Crunch-Time in Calgary
To wrap-up Week 9, it was the first of three consecutive meetings between the Calgary Stampeders and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This game did not dissappoint!
Each week across the league, a new CFL rookie emerges, and Calgary has their own in Shawn Bane Jr.
"𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆?"
Welcome to the #CFL, @shawn_Banejr!#CFLGameday | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/KkrwnxbFWr
— CFL (@CFL) October 2, 2021
Speaking of rookies: “Kid Canada”, “Shaff and Bake”, Kian Shaffer-Baker added to his highlight reel once again with this huge grab!
BIG 💣 to @ItsKianSB!
Have a night, 8️⃣9️⃣.#CFLGameday | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/7EWGY7WMYI
— CFL (@CFL) October 3, 2021
And while this game may have started slow….it’s the final 3:00 you have to pay attention to.
With the Riders down six points late, they had THREE onside kick attempts with the third sticking, thanks to this heads-up play from Brett Lauther (shades of Pat McAfee anyone?)
UNBELIEVABLE, @brettlauther!@sskroughriders have it back on the onside kick!#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/Euy7VcYO8S
— CFL (@CFL) October 3, 2021
For reference:
Happy Birthday to the great @PatMcAfeeShow 👏🏻
A throwback to McAfee recovering his own onside kick 💥 pic.twitter.com/x19AWGl1JD
— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) May 2, 2020
While the Riders recovered the onside kick successfully, the final drive came up a bit short with a clutch interception from Jonathan Moxey, sealing the win for the Calgary Stampeders!
🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊 @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/BP6iDeTF1W
— CFL (@CFL) October 3, 2021
Stage views ft. @Money_Mox!!! 💰 pic.twitter.com/uaNr5gCHHD
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 3, 2021
WHAT. A. WEEK.
But guess what? We’re right back at it again on your screens Wednesday night.
Fall weather. Sweatpants. Football: Can’t lose.
BONUS CONTENT
The Toronto Argonauts announced they are celebrating their 1991 Grey Cup championship team, giving out 90s-inspired swag from BMO Field, and returning to their iconic “A” logo for the game:
We're throwing it back to 1991 ⏪
Celebrating the '91 champs + a giveaway 🏆
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) October 1, 2021
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) October 3, 2021
Off to Thanksgiving weekend we go!