CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 10

TORONTO — CFL fans will be treated to five games this week as Thanksgiving Weekend rolls around in Week 10.

Things kickoff on Wednesday night when the Ottawa REDBLACKS head to Toronto to take on the Argonauts at BMO Field.

Friday Night Football features the Edmonton Elks heading to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers while Saturday night will see the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders clash at Mosaic Stadium.

And finally, Thanksgiving Monday’s doubleheader starts in Montreal as the REDBLACKS take on the Alouettes. The week finishes in Hamilton where the Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field.

» Wednesday, 7:30 pm. ET: Ottawa at Toronto

» Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Winnipeg

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Saskatchewan

» Monday, 1:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Montreal

» Monday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Hamilton

RETURN TO SENDER

Ottawa return man Devonte Dedmon has scored four kick return touchdowns in his first 11 games in the CFL: Aug. 2, 2019 | 3 rd CFL game vs. MTL | 111-yard kickoff return Aug. 2, 2019 | 3 rd CFL game vs. MTL | 95-yard punt return Sept. 22, 2021 |10 th CFL game vs. HAM | 63-yard punt return Sept 28, 2021 | 11 th CFL game vs. EDM | 73-yard punt return



In that Aug. 2, 2019 game, Dedmon had 382 combined kick return yards – the second-highest single-game total in league history.

In the 1990 season, Derrick Crawford recorded four kick return touchdowns in his first 10 games.

The CFL team record for games-in-a-row with a punt-return touchdown is three, done by Hamilton in 2012.

Of the five kick return touchdowns this year, four have been made by the winning team.

There have been 17 return touchdowns (including defensive); 14 have been made by the winning team.

STARTING IN STYLE

Ottawa’s Caleb Evans made his first career start last week and threw three touchdowns in front of the home fans at TD Place.

Evans is the first Ottawa quarterback in team history (dating back to their Rough Rider days) to throw three TD passes en route to a win in his first career start.

From 1981 to 2019, 23 different quarterbacks, have made their first start in Ottawa for a combined record 1-22. Only Kerry Joseph (2003) led them to a win in his debut start.

Since 2014, Evans is the fourth quarterback to throw three majors in his first start, following in the footsteps of Rakeem Cato (2015), Chris Streveler (2018) and McLeod Bethel-Thompson (2018).

Hamilton’s Joe Zuger holds the record with eight touchdown passes in his first start back in 1962.

Evans joins Calgary’s Jake Maier, Hamilton’s David Watford, Edmonton’s Taylor Cornelius and BC’s Nathan Rourke as the quarterbacks this season to start their first career game. Their combined record in those starts is 3-2.

WELCOME BACK, DUKE

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed the former CFL All-Star receiver after a stint in the NFL.

Williams played in the CFL with Edmonton during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In two seasons, he appeared in 31 games, accumulating 134 receptions, 15 touchdowns, 12 100+ yard games and 2,294 receiving yards.

During his time in the CFL, Williams scored a touchdown once in every nine receptions.

In his final season with Edmonton, he was named a CFL All-Star after recording 88 receptions, a league-leading 1,579 yards (17.9 yards per catch) and sitting tied for first with 11 receiving touchdowns.

