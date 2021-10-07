Ticats injury report, Oct. 7

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report ahead of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Ticats were without DB/returner Frankie Williams (head, ribs) on Thursday. RB Jackson Bennett (foot), DL Mason Bennett (shoulder) and OL Kay Okafor (shoulder) also sat out.

Some good news for the Ticats: Coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters at practice that OL Chris Van Zeyl (hamstring) could be available this week. The veteran has dealt with injuries all season.

The Argos didn’t practice on Thursday, after playing against Ottawa on Wednesday night.