Quick View
Injury Reports October 7, 2021

Ticats injury report, Oct. 7

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report ahead of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Ticats were without DB/returner Frankie Williams (head, ribs) on Thursday. RB Jackson Bennett (foot), DL Mason Bennett (shoulder) and OL Kay Okafor (shoulder) also sat out.

Some good news for the Ticats: Coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters at practice that OL Chris Van Zeyl (hamstring) could be available this week. The veteran has dealt with injuries all season.

The Argos didn’t practice on Thursday, after playing against Ottawa on Wednesday night.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury Thu Fri Sat Game status
Jackson Bennett RB Foot DNP
Mason Bennett DL Shoulder DNP
Malik Carney DL Healthy Scratch Full
Nic Cross LB Hamstring Full
Wes Hills RB Knee Limited
Don Jackson RB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthoula Kelly Jr. DB Hamstring Full
Ted Laurent DL Knee Limited
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Hamstring Full
Kay Okafor OL Shoulder DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hamstring Full
Papi White WR Knee Full
Frankie Williams DB Head, Ribs DNP
Kyle Wilson LB Foot Limited

 

