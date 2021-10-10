Riders add Global K Kaare Vedvik, American LB Alvin Jones Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global Draft selection, kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik and American linebacker Alvin Jones Jr.

Vedvik (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) was selected by the Riders in the second round, 14th overall in the 2021 Global Draft. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and went on to spend time with a number of NFL teams including the Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team. He played one regular-season game with the Jets and an additional nine preseason games between 2018 and 2019, making 19 punts, seven of which landed inside the 20-yard line and a total 760 net yards. He made five of his eight field goal attempts in the 2019 pre-season and 21 kickoffs for an average of 63 yards.

Prior to the NFL, Vedvik spent five collegiate seasons at Marshall. As a senior in 2017, he punted 59 times for 2,597 yards and a 44.0-yard average on his way to being named to the Conference USA All-Conference First Team. Vedvik made national headlines for a 92-yard punt against Old Dominion, which is the seventh-longest in FBS history and the longest by an FBS punter in 45 years. His name is pronounced CORR-e Ved-VICK.

Jones Jr. (five-foot-11, 230 pounds) signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent much of 2018 and 2019 on the practice roster. Jones played in five preseason games on defence and special teams and made 18 tackles and one sack.

Collegiately, Jones spent five years at his hometown school, the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). The 26-year-old played 47 games as a Miner, making 343 tackles, 40 tackles for loss (third in program history), 15 sacks (fourth in program history), one interception, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Jones Jr. received several awards for his accomplishments, including being named a 2017 All-Conference USA Honourable Mention, 2016 All-Conference USA Second Team, 2015 All-Conference USA Honourable Mention and 2014 All-Conference USA Freshman.

Both players will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while they complete their COVID-19 quarantine.