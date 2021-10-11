Elks add DL Chris Casher to practice roster, sign LS Martin Bedard

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks made three roster moves on Monday, adding Chris Casher (DL) to the practice roster, signing Martin Bedard (LS), and releasing Andrew Ankrah (DL).

Casher was signed back on September 28, and has 16 CFL regular season games to his name. All of those appearances came in 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders when the Faulkner University product recorded seven sacks and one forced fumble. Casher had been on the Elks suspended list.

Bedard will start his time with the Elks on the club’s suspended list, as he completes COVID-19 protocols. The University of Connecticut product is a veteran of 11 CFL seasons, spending his entire pro career with the Montreal Alouettes. Bedard was a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Als, winning in 2009 and 2010. The Laval, Quebec native had announced his retirement from the CFL back in July.

Meanwhile, Ankrah was in his first CFL season and appeared in just one game for the Green and Gold. The former XFL player appeared Week 2 against the Montreal Alouettes when he recorded on special teams tackle.

The Elks are in action Friday, October 15 when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET).