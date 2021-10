TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury report ahead of their game on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Elks were without OL SirVincent Rogers (back) and LS Chad Rempel (knee) on Monday. Head coach Jaime Elizondo also told reporters after practice that QB Trevor Harris would be a healthy scratch this week, with Taylor Cornelius starting and Dakota Prukop moving into the lineup as the backup.