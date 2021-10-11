Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
News October 11, 2021

Report: Elks to go w/ QBs Cornelius, Prukop vs. WPG

GoElks.com

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks will have a different look at quarterback this week when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Elks head coach Jamie Elizondo told reporters on Monday that he’ll be going with Taylor Cornelius as his starter on Friday, with Dakota Prukop as his backup.

Harris had just rejoined his teammates on the field this past week, after missing a pair of games with a neck injury. As many quarterbacks have this season, he struggled to get a lot of production against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ elite defence. Harris was 9-22 for 87 yards in the Elks’ 30-3 loss to the Bombers.

The two teams will face off again on Friday, with Winnipeg making the trip to Edmonton.

Cornelius has made 47 of 77 passes through three games this season for 624 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. His first start came in Edmonton against Winnipeg in Week 7.

