Report: Elks to go w/ QBs Cornelius, Prukop vs. WPG

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks will have a different look at quarterback this week when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Elks head coach Jamie Elizondo told reporters on Monday that he’ll be going with Taylor Cornelius as his starter on Friday, with Dakota Prukop as his backup.

RELATED:

» Buy Tickets: Winnipeg at Edmonton

» Elks add Chris Casher to practice roster, sign LS Martin Bedard

“We’re moving forward with 15 and 14,” #Elks HC Elizondo said, meaning Trevor Harris will not play against #Bombers this week. #CFL — StarkRavin'Mod (@GerryModdejonge) October 11, 2021

Harris had just rejoined his teammates on the field this past week, after missing a pair of games with a neck injury. As many quarterbacks have this season, he struggled to get a lot of production against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ elite defence. Harris was 9-22 for 87 yards in the Elks’ 30-3 loss to the Bombers.

The two teams will face off again on Friday, with Winnipeg making the trip to Edmonton.

Elizondo adds it’s a hard decision to make because of his history with Harris but says even though the struggles are not all on him he’s not getting enough out of the QB position as his starter. Feels they can attack differently with Cornelius and Prukop. #Elks #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) October 11, 2021

Cornelius has made 47 of 77 passes through three games this season for 624 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. His first start came in Edmonton against Winnipeg in Week 7.