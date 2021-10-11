Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps sign LB Brad Cowan

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian linebacker Brad Cowan.

The rookie from Wilfrid Laurier University played three games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS earlier this season before being released on Sept. 25.

RELATED
» Stamps’ last-minute field goal walks off Riders for second-straight win 
» Ka’Deem Carey: We’re just getting going
» Mitchell goes airborne to Ambles for a TD on the first play of the game

Cowan (six-foot-three, 229 pounds) was selected by the REDBLACKS in the sixth round (47th overall) of the 2020 CFL draft after three seasons at Wilfrid Laurier. The 22-year-old Ottawa native played 23 regular-season games and two playoff contests over three seasons with the Golden Hawks.

Cowan played primarily on special teams as a rookie for Laurier’s Ontario University Athletics championship team in 2016 and was a starter in 2017 and 2019. He missed the entire 2018 campaign with a wrist injury.

For his university career, Cowan had 84 total tackles including 9.5 tackles for loss as well as 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!