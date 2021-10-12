Follow CFL

Fantasy October 12, 2021

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 10?

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Week 10 of the 2021 season was a great one if you’re a fan of the Toronto Argonauts, or if you took a lot of them in CFL Fantasy.

That’s what user GOODMITCH did, managing a roster of inflated salaries that accounted for the Argos’ two games in five days, while working in one Ottawa REDBLACK that played a pair of games as well, then cashing in on a cost-friendly RB move that paid off in a big way. That cap juggling paid off for them with a 173.3-point week, which is not surprisingly a season-high amongst all fantasy players.

GOODMITCH went with Argos’ QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who gave him a combined 36.1 points through two games. They took a gamble on RB D.J. Foster, who got the bulk of the ground game action in the wake of John White’s injury and picked up another 34.2 points. Receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr (19.4 points) and Damion Jeanpiere (flex, 17.5 points) were very productive, while the Argos’ defence was a boon of points, with 33 over two games and 29 of them coming from their pick-fest in their Wednesday night win over Ottawa.

Speaking of Ottawa, GOODMITCH took receiver Nate Behar for 8.2 points. Their only selection of a player that had one game this week was Alouettes’ backup RB Cameron Artis-Payne, who trucked all over the field against the REDBLACKS on holiday Monday for 24.9 points.

This was some masterful fantasy roster work and a well-earned win.

CFL FANTASY: YOU BE THE GM
» Play CFL Fantasy 
» Make your picks in CFL Pick ‘Em
» The latest from CFL Fantasy

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 BOOCH 141.1
2 ROBYN 113.7
3 MARTINADATOR 118.1
4 KNUCKS64 110.6
5 1REDBLACKS 134.3
6 @LEOSBANDWAGON 140
7 BECKO 139.1
8 DARTHMOM69 132.6
9 JADEN_R17 136.7
10 GOODMITCH 173.3

