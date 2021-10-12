Playoff Scenarios: Bombers look to punch ticket to playoffs

TORONTO — The 2021 CFL playoffs are still over a month away but this weekend there’s one team that can punch their ticket to the post-season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could be first team this season to clinch a playoff spot if they get a win over the Edmonton Elks on Friday night.

Below is the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenario for Week 11:

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches a playoff spot

EAST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

CROSSOVER RULE:

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.