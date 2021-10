TORONTO — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday.

For the Lions, Lemar Durant (knee) was limited in practice on Tuesday, as was quarterback Michael Reilly (elbow) and defensive back Marcus Sayles (calf).

In Calgary, receiver Kamar Jorden (hamstring) did not participate and running back Ka’Deem Carey (back) was a full participant.

BC Lions Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Lemar Durant WR Knee Limited Isaiah Guzylak- Messam LB Hamstring Limited Chris Rainey RB Hamstring Limited Michael Reilly QB Right Elbow Limited Marcus Stayles DB Calf Limited Lucky Whitehead WR Hand DNP