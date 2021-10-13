Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 11 picks are in

TORONTO — It finally happened.

As the Calgary Stampeders worked their way up the field on Saturday night, setting up Rene Parades’ 44-yard field goal attempt, no one outside of the Stamps’ organization may have been more anxious than our Pat Steinberg.

When Paredes’ attempt sailed through the uprights at Mosaic Stadium, the Stamps were suddenly back in the race in the West Division and Steinberg had done what a few weeks ago felt like the impossible. His picks record improved to 19-18, making him the only CFL.ca writer to be above the .500 mark.

He likely watched with glee as the Alouettes held on to beat the REDBLACKS, taking him to 20-18. That same field-goal-made joy that hit him in the Saturday game came back to haunt him (and our other five writers) when Boris Bede hit from 44 yards himself to give the Argos a win over Hamilton, leaving our prime picks person at what we still regard an impressive 20-19 on the season, after posting a 4-1 record in the league’s jumbo-sized Week 10. The rest of the group? It’s inching its way back to even ground but let’s talk about them another time.

The Thanksgiving week games demonstrated just how difficult it’s been to make picks this year. It makes for great viewing and drama and parity is ultimately good for the league as a whole. It works out well for everyone except those tasked with trying to choose winners every week.

While this week is a lighter offering of games, it feels no different. Our writers only unanimously agreed on one game of the three on the Week 11 schedule. We’re pretty sure you can guess which team got the sweep.

WPG at EDM

Trevor Harris will be listed as a healthy scratch this week, after he wasn’t able to muster much of any offence against the Bombers in his return from injury. Edmonton will send out rookie Taylor Cornelius, who is actually getting his second shot at the Bombers, after he threw three interceptions in his debut against the team in Week 7. Winnipeg’s defence has made life miserable for QBs across the league and given the Bombers are on a six-game win streak and that the Elks are on a four-game slide, this has the feeling of a David vs. Goliath game.

Writers 100% Winnipeg

MTL at OTT

The dynamics of this re-match game changed entirely when Vernon Adams Jr. went down with his left shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of their Monday meeting. Adams is a unique, dual-threat QB and perhaps the best escape artist in the league. Matthew Shiltz may not bring those traits to the table, but his teammates and coach Khari Jones should be confident in what he can give them. Shiltz has been with the team since 2017 and has looked good in the limited action he’s seen in the 2021 season.

The REDBLACKS remain something of a wildcard. Caleb Evans shone in his debut, but has come back down to Earth somewhat through that two-games-in-five-days span. He only threw one interception on Monday, but there were a number of close calls with the Als’ defence.

Writers 66% Montreal

CGY at BC

This may be the most difficult pick of the week. The Lions will be rested, coming off of a bye and playing at home against a Calgary team that’s only started to find its way out of the bottom of the West Division. That said, the Lions will be without their leading receiver, as Lucky Whitehead recovers from a broken hand. Despite their shaky start, the Stamps are back in the mix in the West, thanks to a pair of wins over a Riders team that seemed poised to make a run itself a few weeks back. They haven’t been winning in the same, pretty ways that we’ve grown used to seeing from them, but the Stamps are getting it done and they’ve convinced a majority of our writers that they’ll continue to do so on road this week.

Writers 66% Calgary