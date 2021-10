TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced two fines from Week 10 on Thursday.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis was fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts quarterback Macleod Bethel-Thompson.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Kienan LaFrance was fined for spearing Calgary Stampeders returner Malik Henry.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.