  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
News October 16, 2021

Als’ Stanback out for Saturday game w/ food poisoning

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes will be without the services of star running back William Stanback for Saturday’s game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Als announced on Saturday afternoon that Stanback is suffering from food poisoning and will be unable to play. Cameron Artis-Payne will start in his place.

Fantasy users may want to adjust their rosters accordingly

Artis-Payne turned 21 carries into 122 yards and had the game-winning touchdown on Thanksgiving Monday in the Als’ win over the REDBLACKS.

Despite missing last week’s game, Stanback still leads the league in rushing with 677 yards in seven games played. Edmonton’s James Wilder Jr. is right behind him with 675.

