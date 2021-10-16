Als’ Stanback out for Saturday game w/ food poisoning

OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes will be without the services of star running back William Stanback for Saturday’s game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Als announced on Saturday afternoon that Stanback is suffering from food poisoning and will be unable to play. Cameron Artis-Payne will start in his place.

Fantasy users may want to adjust their rosters accordingly

William Stanback will not be in uniform for this afternoon’s game due to food poisoning. — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 16, 2021

Artis-Payne turned 21 carries into 122 yards and had the game-winning touchdown on Thanksgiving Monday in the Als’ win over the REDBLACKS.

Despite missing last week’s game, Stanback still leads the league in rushing with 677 yards in seven games played. Edmonton’s James Wilder Jr. is right behind him with 675.