Argos, Als Injury Reports: Artis-Payne absent on Monday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Friday.

In Toronto, offensive lineman Jamal Campbell (quad), linebacker Cameron Judge (ankle) and defensive lineman Shane Ray (hamstring) did not participate. Receiver Ricky Collins Jr. (knee) and linebacker Henoc Muamba (hamstring) were limited.

The Alouettes were down a running back on Monday as Cameron Artis-Payne was a non-participant, dealing with an illness. RB William Stanback was initially listed as a non-participant thanks to an illness, but the injury report has been updated to reflect that he was a full participant on Monday. He missed Saturday’s game due to food poisoning.