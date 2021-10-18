Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 18, 2021

Argos, Als Injury Reports: Artis-Payne absent on Monday

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Friday.

In Toronto, offensive lineman Jamal Campbell (quad), linebacker Cameron Judge (ankle) and defensive lineman Shane Ray (hamstring) did not participate. Receiver Ricky Collins Jr. (knee) and linebacker Henoc Muamba (hamstring) were limited.

The Alouettes were down a running back on Monday as Cameron Artis-Payne was a non-participant, dealing with an illness. RB William Stanback was initially listed as a non-participant thanks to an illness, but the injury report has been updated to reflect that he was a full participant on Monday. He missed Saturday’s game due to food poisoning.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Matt Boateng DB Ankle Full
Jamal Campbell OL Quad DNP
Ricky Collins Jr. WR Knee Limited
Kony Ealy DL Groin Limited
Cameron Judge LB Ankle DNP
Patrick Lavoie FB Hamstring DNP
Henoc Muamba LB Hamstring Limited
Shane Ray DL Hamstring DNP
John White RB Hamstring Full

 

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Cameron Artis-Payne RB Illness DNP
William Stanback RB Illness Full
Wesley Sutton DB Foot Limited
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tyquwan Glass DB Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Watson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Coming Off 6-Game Full
Jean-Samuel Blanc LB Coming off 6-Game Full

 

