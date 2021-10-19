Playoff Scenarios: Bombers eyeing home playoff date

TORONTO — After the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinched a playoff spot last week, they’ll have a chance to book a home date in Week 12.

If they win this weekend against the BC Lions, the Bombers will clinch first place in the West Division and will host the Western Final on December 5.

Even if Winnipeg loses this weekend, they still have a chance to host a playoff game. A Winnipeg loss and a Saskatchewan loss means the Bombers will clinch a home playoff date or if Winnipeg loses by less than 21 points and Calgary also loses, the Bombers will clinch a home playoff date.

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches first place in the division; earns the right to host the Western Final on December 5

Winnipeg LOSS and Saskatchewan LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date

Winnipeg LOSS (by less than 21 points) and Calgary LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date

EAST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season in Week 11.

CROSSOVER RULE:

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.