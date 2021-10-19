REDBLACKS sign QB Tom Flacco

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American quarterback Tom Flacco.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound pivot from Voorhees N.J. played his college football at Towson. The 26-year-old was signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in January of this year. He was one of the team’s final cuts at the conclusion of training camp.

He’ll join the team when he’s cleared COVID protocols.

The younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Joe Flacco, Tom was an All-CAA second-team selection at Towson in his senior year. He posted 2,831 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 324 yards and a pair of majors.

In his junior year, he finished fifth in voting for the 2018 Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in NCAA Div. I football. He threw for 3,251 yards that season, with 28 passing TDs and rushed for 742 yards.