Winnipeg acquires kicker Castillo in trade with Lions

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have acquired American kicker Sergio Castillo in a trade with the BC Lions, in exchange for a conditional fourth round selection in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Castillo opted out of his two-year Canadian Football League contract in August of 2020 after the cancellation of the season to pursue opportunities in the National Football League. The Lions had maintained his CFL rights.

Castillo (5-11, 196, West Texas A&M, November 1, 1990 in La Joya, TX) returns to the Blue Bombers after beginning his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2015. He has appeared in 38 CFL games covering four seasons with the Blue Bombers (2015), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2016), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017) and the Lions (2019). He was named CFL All-Star in 2019 with the Lions after connecting on 41-of-45 field-goal attempts (91.1 percent), including five field goals covering 50 yards or longer.

Castillo was with the Tennessee Titans during training camp this year, and played in seven games in 2020 with the New York Jets, connecting on 8-of-13 field goals, including a 55 yarder.

Castillo holds a career field-goal percentage of 87.0 in the CFL, having made 80 of his 92 attempts. He also has a career convert percentage of 91.7 in the CFL.

Castillo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, but made his professional debut with the Bombers in October of 2015, making all five of his field-goal attempts. He finished that year going 10-of-13 for the club before Justin Medlock was signed in free agency in 2016.

The team also announced on Tuesday that they have signed National kicker Gabriel Ferraro to the practice roster.