Transactions October 20, 2021

Bombers agree to terms with DB Winston Rose

Shannon VIzniowski/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with former CFL All-Star defensive back Winston Rose, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rose returns to Winnipeg after leading the league in interceptions (9) in 2019, and spending the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rose was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 after finishing with nine interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 58 defensive tackles, while appearing in all 18 regular season games. He also registered 15 defensive tackles and one interception in the club’s postseason run, which culminated in a Grey Cup win.

Over his CFL career, Rose has recorded 14 interceptions and 111 defensive tackles in 40 games.

Winnipeg is currently getting ready to host the BC Lions this weekend at IG Field.

