Elks add four in bye-week signings

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced the signing of four players Wednesday, as the club continues a Week 12 bye. All four players will start their time on the team’s suspended list for the purposes of COVID-19 quarantining.

Among the signees is quarterback Case Cookus, who joins the Elks after brief stints with four NFL clubs over the last two seasons, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders in August of this year.

Between 2015 and 2019, Cookus appeared in 41 games at Northern Arizona University of the Big Sky Conference. While at NAU, Cookus amassed over 12,000 yards, including 4,095 during his senior season in 2019.

Also signing with the Elks were Herb Waters (DB, Miami), Emanuel McGirt (OL, North Carolina State), and Chris Nelson (DL, Texas).

Waters signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in December 2020, but was released prior to the team’s 2021 season. The defensive back has history with Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo, as the pair were part of the 2020 Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. Waters spent parts of three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers (2016 to 2018).

On the line, McGirt spent five seasons at NC State (2015 to 2019) on offence, while d-lineman Nelson spent five years at Texas (2014 to 2018) before stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans in 2019.