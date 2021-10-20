Follow CFL

Four players fined following Week 11 action; additional fine announced from Week 10

TORONTO — The CFL announced on Wednesday that four players were fined after Week 11 action.

BC Lions defensive lineman Josh Banks was fined for a blindside block on Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Nila Kasitati.

BC Lions offensive lineman Sukh Chungh was fined for an unnecessary hit on Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.

Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was fined for a high hit on BC Lions quarterback Michael Reilly.

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman was fined for a high hit on BC Lions running back James Butler.

The CFL also announced an additional fine from Week 10:

  • Toronto Argonauts defensive back Treston Decoud was fined for an altercation with fans at Tim Hortons Field following the team’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.

