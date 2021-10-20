Start Vs. Sit: Momentum building in Week 12

The biggest question of Week 12 is already answered: Trevor Harris ($10,640) won’t make his Alouettes debut on Friday against the Argonauts. Traded from Edmonton on Sunday, the former All-Star pivot will be in quarantine, leaving CFL Fantasy fans left in wonder for at least another week.

Saturday’s triple-header action, however, will have its share of questions resolved, including a potential QB change in Ottawa, who ends up getting the handful of touches in BC’s backfield and whether the Roughriders will listen to the growing mass of #FreeJamalMorrow supporters longing to see the rookie do more than just return kicks.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Set your lineup for Week 12

» CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 11?

» Power Rankings: Here come the Stamps

Toronto (6-3-0) at Montreal (5-4-0)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Toronto (-1.0)

Over/Under: 49.5

Start: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, QB, Argonauts, $10,368 salary

Make no mistake about it: This is Bethel-Thompson’s team now. The Argos are leading the East Division due in part to Bethel-Thompson’s 4-1 record as a starter, including three-straight wins. The passing game is more efficient with him in the lineup, as he has thrown at least two majors in each of his past three outings.

Bethel-Thompson is averaging a solid 271 passing yards per game and while the ground game continues to hover below league-average, Toronto is getting just enough from D.J. Foster ($5,116), who averages nearly 14 fantasy points per game. Foster also contributes to the passing game, having caught nine of his 11 targets in the two-game schedule of Week 11. There’s a reason why this game has the highest O/U of the week, so roll with Bethel-Thompson in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Sit: Quan Bray, WR, Alouettes, $6.449 salary

Bray has just 21 receptions this season, though those numbers are no fault of his own. Jake Wieneke ($10,378) is playing at an All-Star level, while both Eugene Lewis ($10,421) and B.J. Cunningham ($5,944) are always going to get their share of targets. Add the reality that the Alouettes run the ball as well as anyone in the league and Bray just becomes an odd man out.

The addition of Harris could provide Bray with a late-season kick in his numbers but for now, there’s better production to be had in Bray’s salary level.

Ottawa (2-8-0) at Hamilton (4-5-0)

Saturday, 4:00PM

Line: Hamilton (-14.5)

Over/Under: 41.5

Start: Hamilton Defence, $4,167 salary

Ottawa’s offence has averaged 16 points in its three games following a 34-point outing against Edmonton in Week 6. The promising start of rookie pivot Caleb Evans ($5,431) has deteriorated to the point where the REDBLACKS could give fellow newcomer Taryn Christion ($5,000) an extended look sooner than later.

Hamilton held Ottawa to just 197 total yards in its 24-7 win over the REDBLACKS on Sept. 22 and forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a major by Jumal Rolle. There’s little reason to believe things will be different here, which is why the Ticats’ D is the best play of Week 12.

Sit: Hamilton RBs

The Ticats are fifth overall in rushing yards and have become a committee in front of our eyes. Sean Thomas Erlington ($6,205) gets the bulk of the touches, yet those amount to about 7-9 touches per game at best. Don Jackson ($5,934) has all of four carries this season, while Jackson Bennett ($3,000) and Maleek Irons ($2,566) haven’t been able to establish themselves.

Hamilton relies on its receivers to enhance its ground game more than anyone in the league. Trying to project who gets the ball here is as daunting as predicting weather in Texas in October, if not worse.

BC (4-5-0) at Winnipeg (9-1-0)

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Line: Winnipeg (-11.5)

Over/Under: 42

Start: Rasheed Bailey, WR, Blue Bombers, $5,919 salary

Zach Collaros ($8,872) has taken a liking to Bailey, having completed 19 passes to him over the past four weeks. Bailey has produced double-digit fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 22.5 FP in last week’s win over Edmonton.

The Lions are last in pass defence (291.1 yards allowed per game) and have regressed of late, yielding 322 passing yards per game in their past three. Collaros has his share of options to target, yet Bailey’s recent run and value is a good combination toward starting him.

Sit: Michael Reilly, QB, Lions, $11,050 salary

The days of playing Reilly against any defence are over. His cause isn’t helped by a running game that’s managed only 36 yards per in the past three, forcing BC to attempt nearly 40 passes a night. That screams good news for Winnipeg’s league-leading defenders, who have allowed just 12.6 points per game while also leading in forced turnovers.

The Bombers’ ball-control style will force the Lions to maximize their offensive opportunities. If Winnipeg gets ahead early, conditions are favorable to keep Reilly from throwing a major in his third straight game.

Saskatchewan (5-4-0) at Calgary (5-5-0)

Saturday, 9:45 p.m. ET

Line: Even

Over/Under: 44

Start: Ka’Deem Carey, RB, Stampeders. $6,728 salary

Calgary’s resurgence hasn’t been a work of art, yet Carey has been the one constant in the Stampeders’ three-game win streak. Carey has rushed for 254 yards on 43 attempts in that span, along with catching eight passes for 89 yards. While he hasn’t scored in this period, Carey has allowed Calgary to control the clock late while also taking pressure off Bo Levi Mitchell ($8,472).

Saskatchewan leads the league in rushing defence, yet fantasy users should feel comfortable in knowing the Stampeders will find a way to give Carey at least 17-20 touches. It will come as a bonus if Carey finds the end zone for the first time since Week 5.

Sit: Cody Fajardo, QB, Roughriders, $11,163 salary

Calgary’s defence is kryptonite to Fajardo, who will look to avoid a third loss to the Stampeders in four weeks. In his previous two meetings against Calgary this season, Fajardo has thrown just one major while the Roughriders have managed only 36 total points. Taking away his efforts against Calgary, Fajardo would be a potential Most Outstanding Player candidate.

The Riders have looked to add some juice to their offence by signing former All-Star wideout Duke Williams ($9,325). There are some Riders fans who’d love to see rookie return specialist Jamal Morrow ($2,500) become more involved in the offence, making Saturday a possible flashpoint (oh, how we miss that show, btw) in whether Fajardo and the Saskatchewan offence can reignite.