CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 12

TORONTO — With the weather cooling down across the country, the competition is only heating up in the CFL.

Week 12 kicks off with a battle between the top two teams in the East Division, the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes, at Percival Molson Stadium.

A CFL tripleheader gets underway on Saturday, beginning in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Things then move to Winnipeg where the Blue Bombers, who can clinch the West Division with a win, and BC Lions meet.

And finally, the week ends in Calgary as the Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet for the third time in four weeks.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Toronto at Montreal

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Hamilton

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Winnipeg

» Saturday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Calgary

WEEK 12 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches first place in the division; earns the right to host the Western Final on December 5

Winnipeg LOSS and Saskatchewan LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date

Winnipeg LOSS (by less than 21 points) and Calgary LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date

SURGING STAMPS

Calgary’s 39-10 win over BC was the team’s largest road victory in its last 21 away games, and its second-largest win in its last 102 games away from McMahon Stadium.

During the Stampeders’ three-game winning streak, they have outscored opponents 31-9 in the first quarter.

Calgary’s defence has given up 15 points per game in its last three contests – all against West division foes.

Rene Paredes has made 11 of 12 field goals in Calgary’s past two games. This year, he has made all 20 attempts inside 40 yards.

Calgary has had 16 different players catch a ball this season. Last week, the Stampeders had nine different players make a reception – their combined years of CFL experience? Just 16 seasons.

Week 11 marked the first game this season that Bo Levi Mitchell has not thrown an interception. He threw 10 interceptions in his previous six starts.

Calgary has signed DB Tre Roberson. In 32 regular-season games with the Stampeders, Roberson totaled 95 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, including a pick-six, 18 knockdowns, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one that he returned 93 yards for a touchdown.

BOATMEN SETTIN’ SAIL

This season, Toronto is 5-0 in games decided in the final three minutes, and 4-0 in games decided by four points or less.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson has started the last three games – all victories – and he has six touchdown passes over that span, including three deep downfield passes.

The Argonauts have not been three games above .500 since 2015, which is also the last time they were four games over .500 at 6-2.

In Week 8, Toronto defeated Montreal 30-27, despite allowing 551 yards of net offence and having 13 fewer minutes in time of possession.

In the last three games, Toronto has forced eight turnovers, resulting in 31 points – 35 per cent of the team’s total of 89 points.

Boris Bede has made 12 of his last 13 attempts.

First-year CFLer, Shawn Oakman has sacks in four of his last five games, while adding four pass knockdowns during that span.

REMAINING SCHEDULES

QUICK SLANTS