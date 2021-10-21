CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 12

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — With the weather cooling down across the country, the competition is only heating up in the CFL.
Week 12 kicks off with a battle between the top two teams in the East Division, the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes, at Percival Molson Stadium.
A CFL tripleheader gets underway on Saturday, beginning in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Things then move to Winnipeg where the Blue Bombers, who can clinch the West Division with a win, and BC Lions meet.
And finally, the week ends in Calgary as the Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet for the third time in four weeks.
Buy Week 12 Tickets
» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Toronto at Montreal
» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Hamilton
» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Winnipeg
» Saturday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Calgary
WEEK 12 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
-
Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches first place in the division; earns the right to host the Western Final on December 5
-
Winnipeg LOSS and Saskatchewan LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date
-
Winnipeg LOSS (by less than 21 points) and Calgary LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date
SURGING STAMPS
-
Calgary’s 39-10 win over BC was the team’s largest road victory in its last 21 away games, and its second-largest win in its last 102 games away from McMahon Stadium.
-
During the Stampeders’ three-game winning streak, they have outscored opponents 31-9 in the first quarter.
-
Calgary’s defence has given up 15 points per game in its last three contests – all against West division foes.
-
Rene Paredes has made 11 of 12 field goals in Calgary’s past two games. This year, he has made all 20 attempts inside 40 yards.
-
Calgary has had 16 different players catch a ball this season. Last week, the Stampeders had nine different players make a reception – their combined years of CFL experience? Just 16 seasons.
-
Week 11 marked the first game this season that Bo Levi Mitchell has not thrown an interception. He threw 10 interceptions in his previous six starts.
-
Calgary has signed DB Tre Roberson. In 32 regular-season games with the Stampeders, Roberson totaled 95 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, including a pick-six, 18 knockdowns, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one that he returned 93 yards for a touchdown.
BOATMEN SETTIN’ SAIL
-
This season, Toronto is 5-0 in games decided in the final three minutes, and 4-0 in games decided by four points or less.
-
McLeod Bethel-Thompson has started the last three games – all victories – and he has six touchdown passes over that span, including three deep downfield passes.
-
The Argonauts have not been three games above .500 since 2015, which is also the last time they were four games over .500 at 6-2.
-
In Week 8, Toronto defeated Montreal 30-27, despite allowing 551 yards of net offence and having 13 fewer minutes in time of possession.
-
In the last three games, Toronto has forced eight turnovers, resulting in 31 points – 35 per cent of the team’s total of 89 points.
-
Boris Bede has made 12 of his last 13 attempts.
-
First-year CFLer, Shawn Oakman has sacks in four of his last five games, while adding four pass knockdowns during that span.
REMAINING SCHEDULES
-
In 2019 with five games to play (Week 15), the gap from first to third place in the east was 7 wins (Ham 10-3 and Ott 3-10). This year, the gap is only two.
-
Saskatchewan is coming off a Week 11 bye. Coming off a bye they are 5-1 since 2018, with their lone loss coming this year against Winnipeg in Week 5.
-
Cody Fajardo is winless (0-4) against Calgary, but is 17-4 against all other clubs.
-
Duke Williams will be looking to debut this week against Calgary in his first game back in the CFL since 2018.
-
Saskatchewan is looking to avoid a season sweep against Calgary. The last time that occurred was in 2016.
-
Winnipeg is aiming for eight wins in a row this week against BC. The last time Winnipeg won eight games in a row was across 2002 and 2003, led by Khari Jones.
-
A victory will give the Blue Bombers their fifth straight 10-win season – the longest streak since 1962.
-
The Blue Bombers have won seven in a row and 16 of their last 17 at IG Field.
-
Last week, Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira rushed for 105 yards – his second-career 100+ rushing yard game, following a 126-yard effort in Week 1.
-
Winnipeg and Toronto are a combined 11-1 against teams in their divisions.
-
Montreal Alouettes second-year receiver Jake Wieneke has risen to second in receiving yards (705). In nine games, he has 44 caches, eight have resulted in touchdowns and 18 have been clutch second down conversions.
-
Matthew Shiltz led the CFL in passing yards last week with 281 – a career-high. He had a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and only one sack in his first career win as a starter.
-
Shiltz was the 14th quarterback to win a game as a starter this season.
-
Hamilton plays Ottawa this week. Jeremiah Masoli is 2-5 against Ottawa and Dane Evans is 2-0. Evans’ career-high of 452 yards came against Ottawa in 2019.
-
Hamilton is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak after dropping games against Montreal and Toronto. The last time the Tiger-Cats lost three in a row was at the end of the 2018 season.
-
The Tiger-Cats are 1-0 coming off a bye this year and 5-2 since 2018.
-
If Evans starts this week, it would be the fourth time this season that Hamilton has had a different starting quarterback from the previous week.
-
In Ottawa’s last four games, Ryan Davis has been targeted 32 times, with 19 receptions for 253 yards. He has also stepped in for DeVonte Dedmon as their primary returner.
-
Michael Reilly is 9-7 against the Blue Bombers and has had nine 300+ passing yards games against Winnipeg.