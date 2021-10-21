CFL statement on COVID-19 testing results

TORONTO — Between Weeks 6 and 11 of the CFL season, the league administered approximately 14,200 COVID-19 tests to Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and support staff.

Those tests returned a total of four positive cases. Please note that, on occasion, tests that come back positive may later be determined to be false positives upon re-testing.

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 is prevented from joining – or is removed from – team activities and is isolated or quarantined in accordance with the CFL’s Return to Play Health and Safety protocol and applicable government public health protocols.

As of Week 12, eight-of-nine clubs have met the 85 per cent fully vaccinated milestone. Based on upcoming scheduled vaccination dates, the league anticipates that 93 per cent of current players will be fully vaccinated by October 31. Being fully vaccinated refers to individuals who have had their second dose for a minimum of 14 days.

The CFL will continue to provide updates on tests administered to Tier 1 personnel. But, as a matter of policy, affected individuals and clubs will not be identified.