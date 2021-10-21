Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 12 picks

TORONTO — You hear football teams talk about it all the time.

It’s after Labour Day, the weather’s cooling off and teams are trying to get hot, right now, so they can carry that momentum into the playoffs.

The CFL.ca writers may be hitting that same stride.

Our records had dipped — some might argue plummeted — over the last few weeks as this unpredictable season has unfolded. But, as the leaves have started to change colour and the temperatures have leveled off across the country, the wins started to roll in. Ultimately, the results are modest. Pat Steinberg leads the way with a 23-19 record, our only pick-maker with a winning record. Jamie Nye is on even ground at 21-21 and three others are at 20-22. We’re confident Kristina Costabile’s late-season push is eminent.

We’re back to our standard four-game week and we have two unanimous picks. Our writers are sticking with the hot team and thinking that this isn’t the cold team’s week.

RELATED

» Weekly Predictor: Rolling with the Roughriders

» CFL Pick ‘Em: Make your picks for Week 12!

» Start vs. Sit: Momentum building in Week 12

TOR at MTL

The Argos roll into Molson Stadium on Friday with first place in the East on the line. Both teams are on three-game win streaks, with the Argos starting theirs after squeezing out a tight win against the Als in Week 8. This game should be a big test for Matthew Shiltz, a longtime backup with just a few starts to his name, including last week’s win over Ottawa. The Argos’ defence really got after Caleb Evans a couple weeks back, forcing him into turnovers that cost the REDBLACKS the game. You can expect similar pressure on Shiltz, who put together a very nice first half against Ottawa last week.

PICK

Writers 50-50 split

OTT at HAM

After dropping a pair of winnable games at home, the Ticats have stumbled in the East Division standings and want to get back on track. Enter the reeling REDBLACKS, who are extremely young at quarterback and have indicated that another rookie Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, will see some time on the field this week. This is a golden opportunity for Jeremiah Masoli and the Ticats’ offence to build on the strong play they had in their Week 10 loss to the Argos. Ottawa may have some struggles on offence and will sorely miss DeVonte Dedmon‘s impact on the return game.

PICK

Writers 100% Hamilton

BC at WPG

The Bombers went into BC Place two weeks ago and de-clawed the Lions with a 30-9 win that saw Zach Collaros crack the 400-yard passing mark. The task only feels more difficult this week for an ailing BC team on a three-game slide that this time has to go into IG Field, where the Bombers are undefeated this season. Given the Bombers’ dominance this year, the Lions recent struggles and most damning for them, the absence of Lucky Whitehead, we feel that the Bombers’ home record will stay intact this week.

PICK

Writers 100% Winnipeg

SSK at CGY

The Riders seem to be on track to finally have both Duke Williams and Shaq Evans in the lineup and everyone in Saskatchewan will be hoping that this is the answer to the team’s recent offensive shortcomings. The Stamps, meanwhile, are rolling. They took a pair of games against the Riders, then went to Vancouver and dominated the Lions. This is a big week for Cody Fajardo and his team, who have only lost this season to Winnipeg and Calgary. Can they buck that trend? We…don’t know.

PICK

Writers 50-50 split