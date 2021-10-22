Cauz: Stakes are finally high for the Argos

We can list the countless reasons why we enjoy watching sports, from crazy comebacks and Cinderella stories to the pleasure of seeing great athletes do things we could never do. But the secret sauce to holding our attention is stakes. The greater the stakes the harder it is to take our eyeballs off the TV screen. I would never spend four hours watching a Red Sox-Astros baseball game in the regular-season, but throw it in the playoffs and I’m committed to the final out.

As a Toronto Argonauts’ fan, it’s been four years since we have witnessed critical games past Thanksgiving, with the team’s record being 8-28 since their 2017 Grey Cup win over the Calgary Stampeders.

That has come to an end this year and the stakes have never been higher for the Double Blue as they get set to take on the Montreal Alouettes this week. A win gives them a four-point cushion, while a loss means we have a two-way tie for first in the East Division.

On one side you have an Argonauts team in first place for the first time in four years, thanks to a three-game winning streak that included collecting two wins in five days in Week 10. Now they must travel to Montreal to face off against an Alouettes squad that is coming off a 27-16 win over Ottawa with Matthew Shiltz making his first start since 2019.

Now what makes this game that much more fascinating is the presence of a player who will not even see the field on Friday night. The intensity for the battle of the Eastern race has certainly jumped up a notch with the Alouettes trading for quarterback Trevor Harris out of Edmonton.

I don’t necessarily view this move as a condemnation of Shiltz and his ability to lead the team. TSN insider Dave Naylor talked about this transaction, saying it was insurance in case anything happens to Shiltz. I have no idea what the truth is but we can all agree Harris represents the best quarterback safety blanket in recent memory.

Bigger picture I love this move for Montreal because of the message Danny Maciocia is sending to the rest of the team. Bringing Harris into the fold is a definitive “win now” move that makes it clear to everyone in the Montreal locker room that management has their back and believes there is Grey Cup potential within this group.

I was stunned to see this trade materialize. I’m not privy to the inner working of Edmonton’s brain trust but it wasn’t that long ago that Harris was lighting up Calgary for four touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in a Labour Day victory. Getting back to this game, the Harris acquisition means Montreal has their sights set on first and to get there they will need to get past Toronto.

So, we’ve established what’s at stake. The next question is who needs this game more. Yes, I understand all the clichés, every game is important, you always give 100 per cent and everyone wants to win. The obvious answer is Montreal, who not only is behind Toronto in the standings but after this week they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders who have added Shaq Evans and Duke Williams to their aerial attack. Then they get a back-to- back against the juggernaut Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Naturally there is no such thing as a sure thing, but the Alouettes’ path to first place would hit a massive speed bump with a home loss to Toronto.

Finally, as for the game itself there are a whole host of storylines to keep an eye on. Can Toronto keep their hot streak going in close games? Currently they are 4-0 in games decided by four points or less while all their losses have been by double digits. That screams regression could be coming for Toronto or with over 10 days of rest will we see Toronto hit another gear?

Remember the last time we saw Toronto in action, McLeod Bethel-Thompson put together an impressive second half against Hamilton, leading the team to 19 points while throwing for 304 yards and a couple touchdowns in the final 30 minutes of their 24-23 comeback win over the Tiger-Cats.

For Montreal I’m curious to see Shiltz in action against a transformed Toronto defence and what sort of encore performances we will get from Jake Wieneke (7-114-TD) and David Menard (two sacks and a forced fumble), who were both named CFL Top Performers of the week after their 27-16 win over the REDBLACKS.

Wieneke is having a breakout year and any Argo fan will tell you how terrifying he was late in Toronto’s 30-27 win over Montreal in Week 8, putting up over 100 yards and a late-game touchdown. Wieneke leads the league with eight receiving touchdowns.

Win or lose for Toronto, I’m just happy to be able to watch a game of such importance so late in the season. You have first place on the line, both teams are on winning streaks and Montreal made the splashiest move of the year. This game won’t ultimately decide who will finish in top spot but a win for either side will go a long way. That sounds like a high stakes game to me.