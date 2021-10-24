Follow CFL

Roughriders sign DB Rolan Milligan

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Rolan Milligan.

Milligan (five-foot-11, 200 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice roster before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2017 and finally with the Indianapolis Colts in October of 2018. The Florida native played in 11 regular-season games with the Colts, making 15 tackles and also dressed for one playoff game.

Milligan spent his senior year at the University of Toledo where he made 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, five pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Prior to attending Toledo, the 27-year-old played one season at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, starting in eight games and earning 54 tackles (second highest on the team), four tackles for loss, two sacks and six pass deflections.

Milligan will be moved to the club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.

