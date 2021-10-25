108th Grey Cup tickets on sale Tuesday

HAMILTON — The 108th Grey Cup is just around the corner and it’s time for fans to secure their tickets.

108th Grey Cup tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca/GreyCup and Ticats.ca/tickets.

Fans requiring assistance can contact a Tiger-Cats ticket representative at 905-547-2287 or tickets@ticats.ca. Tickets are available in numerous price points, beginning as low as $99. Please see the full pricing chart below: