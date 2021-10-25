Follow CFL

Als bring RB/returner Martese Jackson back to the CFL

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed three new players, including RB/returner Martese Jackson.

The 29-year-old out of Florida Atlantic University is a four-year CFL vet that came into the league in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, before spending two with the Edmonton Elks.

Jackson (five-foot-five, 171 pounds) made his name as a returner. In 39 career games he’s taken 163 punt returns for 1,776 yards and a pair of touchdowns and 128 kickoffs back for 2,553 yards. He has 26 carries for 128 yards with a touchdown and 31 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown.

With Als’ returner Mario Alford on the six-game injured list, Jackson could be looked to for a spark in the return game.

The Alouettes also signed national OL Kwabena Asare and American LB Reshard Cliett. All three will sit on the suspended list while they wait to cleave COVID protocols.

National LS Zach Greenberg, along with DB Jermaine Pounder, WR Rashad Ross and QB Austin Simmons, all three Americans, were released by the club on Monday morning.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!