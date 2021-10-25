Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Fantasy October 25, 2021

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 12?

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — His voice was noticeably absent from the broadcast, as it will be for the remainder of this season, but the legacy of Rod Black’s name is firmly etched into Week 12 of CFL Fantasy.

User ROD BLACK FAN CLUB raced to the top of the weekly total, with 138.1 points, capitalizing on a few lopsided wins.

Alouettes’ running back William Stanback‘s career-tying 203-yard rushing night got them 26.3 points, while Ticats’ quarterback Jeremiah Masoli‘s 320-yard, two-TD night was good for 24.1 points. A pair of Bomber plays — RB Brady Oliveira and Winnipeg’s defence — provided a combined 34.5 points, as part of their 45-0 win over BC.

Stamps receiver Richard Sindani (17.4 points) and Ticats receiver Steven Dunbar (16.2 points) each had productive nights and despite the loss in Montreal, Argos’ receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. came through as a flex option, with 19.6 points.

We hope that ROD BLACK FAN CLUB celebrated their win appropriately, perhaps alongside a cutout of Duane Forde, happily taking in the Week 12 action that played out perfectly for them.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 BOOCH 141.1
2 ROBYN 113.7
3 MARTINADATOR 118.1
4 KNUCKS64 110.6
5 1REDBLACKS 134.3
6 @LEOSBANDWAGON 140
7 BECKO 139.1
8 DARTHMOM69 132.6
9 JADEN_R17 136.7
10 GOODMITCH 173.3
11 CANNON 123.3
12 ROD BLACK FAN CLUB 138.1

