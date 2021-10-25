Follow CFL

Lions sign National RB Jamel Lyles

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National running back Jamel Lyles.

As per CFL rules, Lyles has entered mandatory COVID protocols before joining the team at practice.

Lyles (six-foot, 210 pounds) returns to his hometown team after suiting up in nine games over the past two seasons.

The Surrey native was drafted in the eighth-round (69th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft and ultimately found his way onto the active roster for seven games in his rookie campaign while racking up 86 yards on 11 carries. The versatile back also played a role on special teams.

Lyles’ university career with the Manitoba Bisons included Canada West Rookie of the Year honours in 2015.

